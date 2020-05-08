Don’t Advertise Your Man If He Is Not Advertising You: Omashola Advises Ladies

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Omashola has dished out a piece of advise to ladies.

According to the reality TV star, ladies need to stop advertising their men if he doesn’t not advertise them also.

He went harder by stating that if their men are acting single, then they should also act like a widow.

He made this known via a post on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote:

Ladies don’t advertise your man , if he’s not advertising you . if he is acting single , act like a widow life is too short.