Edo, Ondo Elections: INEC To Create E-platforms For Submission Of Nomination Forms

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will create electronic platforms for submission of nomination forms by political parties and other activities in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

This step according to the electoral commission is to minimise physical contacts over fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a policy document released and signed by INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood.

Also Read: Edo/Ondo Polls: INEC To Meet Stakeholders Next Week

Other aspects of the election that will be conducted electronically include tracking of campaign funds by candidates and political parties.

Accreditation of observer groups, submission of party agents lists by political parties and engagement with stakeholders are some of the other steps to be conducted electronically.

The commission also revealed that electorates participating in the electoral process must wear face masks while anyone showing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus will be isolated from others.