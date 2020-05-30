Former GMD Of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, Is Dead

Immediate past Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, is dead.

Information Nigeria gathered that Baru died on Friday night at age 60.

The news of his death was disclosed on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Saturday morning by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

Kyari tweeted: “My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night. He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

A reliable family source further disclosed that Baru died around 1am on Saturday at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.