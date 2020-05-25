Ighalo Set To Leave Manchester United

Nigerian International, Odion Ighalo is set to leave Manchester United for his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua next week.

According to reports, the Red Devils want to take him on another loan deal but his parent club want a permanent deal for him.

As a result of this, his parent club has ordered him to return to full training next week when his current loan deal finally comes to an end.

Since he moved to Old Trafford in January, the pacy forward has notched four goals in just 8 appearances.