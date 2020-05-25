‘You Left, You Were Disqualified’ – Kim Oprah Lashes Out At Tacha In BBNaija Reunion Teaser

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah lashed out at co-reality star, Tacha as she reminded her of her unfortunate exit from the show.

Information Nigeria recalls the organizers of the highly coveted reality TV show announced the return of 2019 Pepper Dem ex-housemates.

Kim Oprah shared the teaser on her Instagram page which also captured the moment she could be seen shouting at Tacha saying;

”You left… you were disqualified”

Sharing the video clip, the model also wrote;

“Welp!! I didn’t lie sha…. Get ready for the PepperDem gang Reunion 🤯😏…..“

Read Also: BBNaija Reunion To Begin Airing Soon

Watch the video below