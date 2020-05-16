Kim Oprah Celebrates 800K Followers On IG With Sultry Photo

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Kim Oprah took to her official Instagram page to share a sultry photo to celebrate her latest feat.

The 24-year-old reality TV star cum model was elated after she amassed over 800k followers on the photo-sharing app.

The model, whose real name is Chinonso Ibinabo Opara, posted a photo in which she wore a sexy swimsuit and she thanked fans for their unwavering support.

In her words;

“You B*tches could never” – a B*tch who also can’t.Thank you for 800k on here fam“

See her full post below: