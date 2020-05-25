Burna Boy Reacts To Claims That He Was Arrested

Popular Afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy has reacted to claims that he and his father were arrested on Sunday.

This singer got involved in a messy drama after a viral video showed some of his neighbours complaining about him.

According to reports, police authorities were also called to arrest the singer and his father over noise in the neighbourhood he resides in.

Taking to his Snapchat account, the singer shared photos of himself and his dad as he asked who was arrested.

See his post below: