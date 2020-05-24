BBNaija Reunion To Begin Airing Soon

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Ebuka's Cape Agbada
Ebuka

Fans of hit reality TV show BBNaija are about to enjoy another round of the show as organizers have announced a reunion.

The show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has taken to Twitter to announce that the show’s reunion will begin airing in June.

Who is ready for some #BBNaija #PepperDemReunion drama??? Premiering on June 1 on..”

The last edition of the show saw Mercy Eke winning, becoming the first woman to win.

