BBNaija Reunion To Begin Airing Soon

Fans of hit reality TV show BBNaija are about to enjoy another round of the show as organizers have announced a reunion.

The show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has taken to Twitter to announce that the show’s reunion will begin airing in June.

”Who is ready for some #BBNaija #PepperDemReunion drama??? Premiering on June 1 on..”

Premiering on June 1 on @africamagic Urban and Family on DStv and GOtv pic.twitter.com/E3LxgNUvxc — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) May 24, 2020

The last edition of the show saw Mercy Eke winning, becoming the first woman to win.