EX-BBNaija Housemate, Antolecky Reveals Annoying Questions She Gets As A Muslim

Former BBNaija housemate Anto has taken to her IG page to share some of the questions she gets from people who have issues with her way of life.

Taking to her IG page, Anto revealed she gets told she does not look like a Muslim, a thing no one should say as intentions as a Muslim is more worthy than what people do.

She wrote;

”yOu DoNt LoOk MuSLiM 😑

aRe YoU a PrAcTiCiNg MuSLim 🙄

…

Our intentions as a Muslim are more worthy than the work of our hands

