IPPIS: Paying Lecturers Without Biometrics Fraudulent, Says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the payment of withheld lecturers salaries without biometric as fraudulent.

On Thursday, the union said the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation used the controversial Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform to pay the salaries of university lecturers, without capturing their biometrics and other information.

Also Read: Buhari Directs Payment Of Withheld Salaries of ASUU

ASUU argued that such step by the Federal Government confirmed its suspicion that the IPPIS was fraudulent and unfit for the university system, while urging the authorities to consider its alternative – the University Transparency and Accountability Solution.

The ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, stated this in an interview with PUNCH on Thursday in Abuja.

He expressed that if lecturers who did not register on IPPIS were paid through the system, it meant that anyone could be imported onto the platform.

He also expressed that shortfalls existed in salaries paid to members of the union.