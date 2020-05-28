Kano Formally Bans Almajiri System Of Education

Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje has formally abolished the traditional Almajiri system of education in the state.

The Governor who made this announcement at a COVID-19 media briefing, on Wednesday confirmed that over 1000 almajiri have so far been received from various states of the northern region.

He revealed that arrangements have been completed to enrol all repatriated almajiri to Kano from other states into conventional educational system.

He warned that the government would not allow Almajiri schools to operate in any part of the state unless they meet some criteria and guidelines.