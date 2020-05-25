Governor Ganduje Pardons 300 Inmates In Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has granted freedom to 300 inmates of correctional centres in the state.

This was made known via a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said on Sunday.

Governor Ganduje who paid a visit to the Goron Dutse prison facility said that the gesture is part of the ongoing decongestion exercise to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The freed inmates later received five thousand naira for transportation back to their respective homes.

According to Ganduje, Kano state has released 603 inmates based on the presidential directive to decongest the correctional centres since March.