Eid-el-Fitri: Deliver Short Sermons, Ganduje Tells Clerics

Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje has implored clerics to deliver short sermons during the Eid-el-Fitr Congregational prayers on Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging nations.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, Ganduje reiterated that the congregation prayers would hold across the 44 local government in the state.

“As counselled by the congregation of our learned Islamic scholars, alongside Imams, it is advised that short sermons are to be read during this Eid prayer because of the COVID-19 challenges we are being faced with.

“People should quickly disperse to their homes immediately after the Prayer and continue to observe all the protocols”.