Eid-el-Fitri: Kaduna Police To Enforce Lockdown, Deploy More Men

‌As Muslims gear up for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Kaduna state police command has told residents to obey the state government’s order on mass gathering and lockdown order.

According to the state commissioner of police, Alhaji Umaru Muri, who made the plea via a new statement on Saturday, anybody found wanting would be dealt with decisively.

He added that more men have been deployed into the state for the purpose.

The statement read, “The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that, it has drawn out an elaborate operational strategy to ensure compliance with the total lockdown order imposed by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and intensive security coverage to checkmate the activities of criminal elements during EID-EL-FITRI period throughout the state.

“In this regard, the command has deployed both conventional and mobile policemen as well as undercover operatives to man and monitor key/vulnerable point with a view to ensure compliance with the lockdown and provide tight security across the state.

“The Command once-again reassure the good people of Kaduna State of its readiness to promptly respond to distress calls and decisively deal with any person or group of persons who in any way attempt to violate the lockdown and social distancing orders during the festive period.”