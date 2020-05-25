Music Business Is Not Lucrative In Nigeria – Sasha p

Veteran Nigerian singer Sahsah P Has taken to Twitter to ask people’s opinions of a crucial issue in the Nigerian music industry.

The rapper turned fashion designer tweeted, ”Music in Nigeria is not a lucrative business….Discuss!”

Many have since taken to her page to share their thoughts with one person writing;

”It is!!!!!! If you want to know more or venture into a successful one, HIRE ME”

Another person commented saying;

”The Music Business, in general, is highly lucrative but only when the artist delivers/participates on a global scale to a global audience … I think Coson started the problem.. Publishing in Nigeria is a scam”

Thoughts anyone?