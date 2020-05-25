Buhari Responsible For Increase In COVID-19 Cases – Omokri Alleges

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being responsible for the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Omokri said if Buhari had listened to the advice of Atiku Abubakar, a former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, COVID-19 wouldn’t have risen to the level it is.

In a tweet, the former presidential aide insisted that Buhari’s refusal to close Nigeria’s airspace in February as advised by Atiku led to COVID-19 increase in the country.

According to Omokri, Buhari allegedly refused to close Nigeria’s airspace because his daughter and late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari were abroad.

