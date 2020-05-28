Gunmen Abduct CAN Chairman In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Joseph Masin has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen reportedly attacked his residence in Bukan-sidi, Lafia metropolis, on Wednesday night.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, confirmed the development to newsmen in Lafia.

He said that a Police team has been deployed to trail the abductors, to ensure the safe rescue of the victim and possible arrest of the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the vice Chairman of CAN in the state, said the abductors had contacted the family demanding for N20 million ransom.