La Liga: Real Madrid Squad Back In Training (Photos)

Real Madrid squad is back in training, two months after coronavirus upended soccer. The Spanish football giants shared the news on their website on Monday.

“Two months later, the squad has returned to the training pitches at Real Madrid City. The players have been working out since 10 am under the direction of Zinedine Zidane and the strict health rules of the LFP protocol for the COVID-19 pandemic. Divided into two shifts and on various pitches, the Real Madrid players perform their first individual exercises with and without the ball”, the club said.

Before La Liga was suspended in March, Real Madrid were two points behind Barcelona.

Madrid had 56 points to Barcelona’s 58 points, after 27 matches.

La Liga is scheduled to restart in June.

See Photos Here: