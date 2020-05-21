Lagos NMA Reverses Stay-At-Home Order

Less than 24 hours after ordering its members to sit at home, the Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian medical association has rescinded the order by asking members to return to work.

According to a statement by the chairman of the association, Dr Saliu Oseni and the Secretary of the association, Dr. Moronkola Ramon, the reversal became necessary after the Nigerian Police Force and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured the safety of the health workers, especially during the curfew period.

“The leadership of the Association has followed the turn of events while monitoring the situation. The Nigerian Police Force has reached out to the association to clarify and give assurance of cooperation with all health-workers.

“This, they have also done in the media. The executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was exemplary as his timely intervention from the late hours of May 19th helped prevent worsening of the situation”.

“The association has further received assurances from Mr. Governor and the top hierarchy of the Police that no health workers will be further harassed in the course of their lawful efforts to sustain services in the middle of the pandemic”.