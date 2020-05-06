Lockdown: How Can Markets Be Opened For 6 Hours, Yet Churches Can’t Open For 2 Hours: Oyedepo

Popular cleric, Bishop David Oyedepo has tackled the federal government over the lockdown order banning religious centres from holding services.

Speaking via a now-viral video, the popular cleric queried why markets could be allowed to open for six hours, yet churches can not open for just two hours.

Read Also: Lockdown: Oyedepo Distributes Foodstuffs To Households In Ogun

He added that he suspects foul play.

He said:

“There is something wrong, for people to be allowed to be in the market for six hours and cannot be in church for two hours, it is an upside-down way of looking at things.

Which one is more orderly? The market or the church?

I can smell a rat. The Lord spoke to me on it strongly on it yesterday. I can smell a rat behind all this. It is how do we stop the church from exploding.

The voice of darkness is influencing people at various levels targeting the church because the growth and expansion of the church is the greatest headache of the devil. But the gates of hell shall not prevail.

The devil and his agents shall surely pay for this.

I don’t know what hospital that records the kind of healings that the church of God records. And now hospitals, where people die everyday, is open but the church is closed.” the Bishop stated

Watch the video below: