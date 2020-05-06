Bundesliga Clear To Resume This Month: German Chancellor Gives Approval

The Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel has confirmed that the German Bundesliga season can resume this month.

It will become the first major league in Europe to return to competition, with a date for resumption to be confirmed by the German Football League (DFL) on Thursday.

All matches will be played behind closed doors.

With nine games remaining, Bayern Munich are top of the table, four points above Borussia Dortmund.

Football in Germany had been suspended since mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Players returned to training last month, with the DFL initially saying the league would be ready to return on 9 May.