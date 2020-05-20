Money Makes You More Useful To God – Reno Omokri

Nigerian author, Reno Omokri has shared his thoughts on money and its importance.

The former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan stated that money is very important in life and makes people more useful, even to God.

Read Also: Stop Letting Gifts From Men Cloud Your Judgement – Reno Omokri

”Money increases your ability to do good. No matter how good you think you are, if you don’t have money, you can’t do much good. If all the Good Samaritan had was sympathy, would Christ have immortalised him? Money makes you more useful even to God. God’s children don’t have to be poor. Poverty means you are wasting the death of Christ. “you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet for your sake he became poor, so that you through his poverty might become rich”-2 Corinthians 8:9”

