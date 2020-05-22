MURIC Appreciates Lagos Govt For Donating Palliatives

The Muslim Rights Concern(MURIC) has Lauded Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-olu, the first lady of Lagos state for giving out palliatives to the association.

The appreciation was conveyed in a message by the group’s Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

The message read:

“Our organisation had the singular honour of receiving palliatives from the office of the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Sanwo-Olu.

“The items included five bags of rice, five cartons of spaghetti and four cartons of tinned tomatoes.

“These are precious items in these trying days and they are going to be greatly helpful in cushioning the effect of the lockdown on our members and other poor people.

“The palliatives came at the right time as we approach the Eid al-Fitr festival. They will definitely put some smiles on the faces of some Lagosians,” Akintola said in a statement.

“We pray for a very successful tenure for Gov. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, peace and progress in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

“We appeal to other states to follow the footsteps of Lagos State by giving relief materials to their MURIC state branches for onward distribution to the poor at grassroots level.

“Although MURIC, apart from foodstuffs, on its own has distributed up to N3, 396,000 cash as at May 21 as palliatives to various states of the federation.

“We need the support of state governments to be able to reach more vulnerable Nigerians,” Akintola said.