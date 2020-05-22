Never Give Up, E Get Why – Cute Abiola Advises As He Shares Throwback Photos

Instagram comedian, Cute Abiola has taken to Twitter to share an inspirational piece about himself with his fans.

The comedian shared some epic throwback pictures of himself when he was still struggling in life.

The pictures saw the 24-year-old looking nothing like what he looks like now. He went on to caption the photos;

NEVER GIVE UP ✌️ E GET WHY pic.twitter.com/7keI831E5H — LAWYER KUNLE (@thecuteabiola) May 21, 2020

His post has since gotten many reactions from followers and fans alike.

See some comments below;

”Never let your enemy know your next step”

”Nah your head fifa use do world cup trophy abeg make unah follow me oo.”