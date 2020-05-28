Niger State Govt Extends Lockdown By Another Two Weeks

The Niger State Governor, Sani Bello has extended the COVID-19 lockdown by another two weeks.

Bello explained that the decision to extend the lockdown was due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the State.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG) and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane.

The governor said the extension would help protect people of the State and contain the virus.

He urged residents to adhere to the safety protocols of COVID-19 such as the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places, observance of social distancing, regular handwashing with soap under running water, application of hand sanitizers and stay at home as advised by health workers.