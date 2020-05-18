Nigerians ‘Roast’ Buhari’s Aide Over Comment On Second Niger Bridge

By
Verity Awala
-
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, has come under severe attack over his comment on the completion of the second Niger bridge.

The presidential aide in a tweet on Sunday, shared photos of the ongoing construction of the second Niger bridge, saying it will be the president’s gift to Nigerians upon completion.

His words, “When the Second Niger Bridge is completed, it will be a gift that will keep President @MBuhari’s administration in the minds of millions Nigerians for a very long time.”

Ahmad’s tweet didn’t sit well with many Nigerian Twitter users, as they soon flooded the platform to call him out.

Twitter users said the funds used for the construction of the bridge aren’t from Buhari’s personal pocket — describing the comment as a slap on the faces of taxpayers.

Read Also: Nigerians Take Delight In Abusing Buhari: Adesina

See some of the reactions below

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here