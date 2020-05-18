Nigerians ‘Roast’ Buhari’s Aide Over Comment On Second Niger Bridge

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, has come under severe attack over his comment on the completion of the second Niger bridge.

The presidential aide in a tweet on Sunday, shared photos of the ongoing construction of the second Niger bridge, saying it will be the president’s gift to Nigerians upon completion.

His words, “When the Second Niger Bridge is completed, it will be a gift that will keep President @MBuhari’s administration in the minds of millions Nigerians for a very long time.”

When the Second Niger Bridge is completed, it will be a gift that will keep the President @MBuhari’s administration in the minds of millions Nigerians for a very long time. #PMBAtWork pic.twitter.com/uylfbQSRRP — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 17, 2020

Ahmad’s tweet didn’t sit well with many Nigerian Twitter users, as they soon flooded the platform to call him out.

Twitter users said the funds used for the construction of the bridge aren’t from Buhari’s personal pocket — describing the comment as a slap on the faces of taxpayers.

Read Also: Nigerians Take Delight In Abusing Buhari: Adesina

See some of the reactions below

21st century feudalism. Thank you, Bashir, for another disrespectful tweet.

And thanks to PMB for liquidating his assets for the purpose of offerring this inestimable gift to "millions of Nigerians". I admire how you have seamlessly bastardized tax payers to ordinary vassals. https://t.co/vg3haIZGar — FS Yusuf, AMIIM (Nonpartisan Democrat) (@FS_Yusuf_) May 18, 2020

Bashir Ahmad said the Niger Bridge is a gift to Nigerians from the President. This present government is doing the most, making the citizens see their entitlements as a "Gift".

Very soon they will say Electricity is a gift to us too.. Alexa play me "Nonsense" by whoever sang it — DRIVING SCHOOL DROPOUT™🌍 (@eniturn) May 18, 2020

Bashir please when will Buhari give his home state Katsina the gift of security? — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) May 18, 2020

If completing the Niger Bridge is a GIFT to Nigerians from the President (according to Sir Bashir) then what exactly are the responsibilities of the President? Ghosting and Modeling? — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) May 18, 2020