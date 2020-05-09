Ogun Increases Health Workers’ Hazard Allowance

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has announced an increase from 200 to 300 per cent of hazard allowance for health workers in the State.

His decision came after the Association of Resident Doctors at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu went on a three-day warning strike to press home the demand for hazard allowance and life insurance packages.

Abiodun made this known in a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

In the statement, it was also revealed that Ogun has also put in place life insurance policy for health workers in the state.