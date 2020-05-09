Katsina Orders Lockdown Of Ingawa Local Government

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has ordered the lockdown of Ingawa Local Government Area of the state with effect from 7:00 am on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The order comes days after the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) tested and confirmed some persons positive for COVID-19 in the area.

Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, said in a statement that Governor Aminu Masari ordered the directive.

As of Friday, the NCDC confirmed an additional 31 cases in the state, bringing its total number of infections to 137, and making it the state with the 6th highest record in the country.

The lockdown order is also in line with the decision already taken by the state government and other stakeholders to shutdown any Local Government Area where COVID-19 cases are established.

The statement enjoined residents of the area to comply with the lockdown, adding that security operatives have been directed to also enforce compliance.