National Lottery Trust Fund Hands Over New Isolation Centre In Daura To Katsina Govt

A fully-equipped Isolation Centre, built in Daura, has been handed over to the Katsina State Government by the National Lottery Trust Fund.

The facility is located at the General Hospital in the town.

Alhaji Bello Maigari, the Executive Secretary of the Fund thanked the Katsina State government for the support that ensured the success of the project.

He expressed optimism that the facility would be useful in the fight against Coronavirus and improve health care standard in Daura community and Katsina State.

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Maisari thanked the group for the donation of an additional isolation centre.

George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties also graced the occasion.