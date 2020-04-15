70 Percent Of Wives In Lekki Are On Drugs And Have A Side Dude – Pretty Mike

Pretty Mike may have just shattered the table as his new post on IG states that 70 per cent of the wives in Lekki are on drugs.

According to Mike;

Read Also: Pretty Mike Shares 25 Random Facts About Himself

”I know we are all at home and we are not much busy at this moment …this is why I think this is the best time to break my silent ….. its suppose to be the time for sober reflection …this pandemic and the situation in our nation has given us the time to reflex and think on our actions ….. but instead it has produced a lot of horny sexually starved people ….

”If you ask a majority of Nigerians, what are you doing after this social distancing is over ?… you will hear sex sex sex …but still stores are selling out on Postinor 2 …so who are the ones using them if everyone is so horny …

”Side chicks are still receiving alert even with self isolation “mind you there are levels to this Sidechicks game” … that your husband that said he was going quickly to pick up something from lekki phase 1…it’s blow job he went to collect, Let’s face the fact, Sidechicks have automatically become part of our homes and culture🙆🏾‍♂️…

”He thinks he is smart when madam rushes to ebeano supermarket to go pick up water, Oga would quickly FaceTime his side chick …but you see these women ehn they are the smartest ..that ebeano in chevron she went to in ur own car, they are busy fingering her in Carpark at the back back 🙊 and she would come back home and give Oga a kiss …

”70% of Lekki wives are on drugs and have one side guy somewhere. “especially since most of dem have all accept there husbands bad habits of keeping one or two Sidechicks”….. Dear husbands that her gym instructor she is always running off to for an hour has a special place in between her legs🙈…..

”I mean I don’t judge anybody for anything they do ,I myself , am not a saint …but I think this is a time to sobriety ….to think and reflect on the decisions that led us into this position We are in our nation……

”it’s time to talk to ourselves and to God and pray that this all comes to an end and for those whose life are lost….Repent !! ..haven’t we had enough fun…….. N.B….Magodo Estate is the Capital of sugar mummies in Lagos 🙊🙈, if I start blog for this Lagos “It’s will be a total Catastrophe 🙈🤣 #StayHomeAndStaySafe”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-_914cJda4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link