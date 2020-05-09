Why I Stopped Respecting Buhari: Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says he stopped respecting president Muhammadu Buhari after his troops allegedly killed some Shiite men, women, children and infants without getting a sanction.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said he can never respect such person.

“I stopped respecting General @MBuhari after his troops killed 348 Shiite men, women, children & infants, without Buhari doing anything to punish the men involved. Instead, he promoted Buratai to Lt. General. How can I respect a killer of infants and children?”