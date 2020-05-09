Why I Stopped Respecting Buhari: Omokri

By
Valerie Oke
-
Reno Omokri, President Buhari
Reno Omokri, President Buhari

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says he stopped respecting president Muhammadu Buhari after his troops allegedly killed some Shiite men, women, children and infants without getting a sanction.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said he can never respect such person.

“I stopped respecting General @MBuhari after his troops killed 348 Shiite men, women, children & infants, without Buhari doing anything to punish the men involved. Instead, he promoted Buratai to Lt. General. How can I respect a killer of infants and children?”

