President Buhari Loses Nephew

President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Daura, Malam Mamman Daura’s younger brother.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Friday.

Buhari, while mourning his late nephew, said that death is inevitable which every soul must taste one day.

He said, “Let me on behalf of myself and my family convey to you my deepest sympathy for the loss of Mutari Dauda. Death is inevitable and every soul must taste death one taste.

“What we owe the dead are not tears, because our tears can’t bring them back, but what they deserve are our prayers. In this regard, my heart and prayers go out to all the family members and the Daura community as a whole over this irreparable loss.

“May Allah forgive his gentle soul and reward his goods deeds with aljanna. Amin,”