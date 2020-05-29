Omotola’s Pilot Husband Flies Back Controversial Chinese Doctors

Delectable actress, Omotola Jolade has cried out after her pilot husband who only returned to work after two months has been saddled with the responsibility of flying the Chinese doctors who came into Nigeria back to their base in China.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, the screen diva shared photos as they prepare to board the flight while querying if the move is even normal

She shared photos as they left and wrote; “Is this the New Normal ? 9#TheCaptain went on his first Flight today in 2 months!

“Those are the Chinese people that flew in some time ago leaving! ~~~~ Not sure how to feel.”