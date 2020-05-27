Stop North-East Troops From Using Phones, Rep Tells DHQ

Honourable Ade Adeogun has criticised troops who record their activities in the war against insurgents in the North-East and publish the videos on social media.

The lawmaker who is the Vice-Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence made the criticism while featuring on TVC News on Saturday.

The lawmaker was questioned about a video that went viral last week, in which some soldiers in the Operation Lafiya Dole in Yobe State, who were ambushed by terrorists, were seen cursing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai.

Responding to the question, Adeogun expressed that it is indiscipline and unprofessional for soldiers to go to warfront with cameras because it is a huge distraction.

He also expressed that having a phone on war front compromises the position of the military because anybody can track a phone.

The lawmaker urged the military command to ban the use of telephones by soldiers involved in military operations.