Supreme Court Affirms Ifeanyi Ubah’s Election

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressives Party (YPP) as duly elected to represent Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

The suit brought by the Chief Chris Uba and Dr Obinna Uzor, challenging the election of Ifeanyi Ubah was dismissed on Tuesday.

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta who led four other Supreme Court Justices held that the FCT High Court lacked territorial jurisdiction to determine a matter that arose from primary election conducted in Anambra.

Reacting to the judgment of the Supreme Court, Senator Ubah dedicated the judgment to God who he said has brought him thus far.

He stated that the decision coincided with his wife’s, Uche Ubah, birthday. He described the victory as a double celebration.