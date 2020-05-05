Uche Jombo Celebrates Genevieve Nnaji At 41

Nigerian actress Uche Jombo has taken to social media to celebrate veteran Nigerian actress Genvieve Nnaji who turned a year older yesterday.

Sharing a boomerang video of Nnaji, Uche penned a sweet birthday message alongside.

Uche wrote;

”Happy birthday Genny!

Have on me today because you deserve it @genevievennaji 🙏🏾God bless Asa oma❤

Love you❤”

Genevieve has since replied commenting on the post; ”I’ll wait and have it with you love🥂🤗. Thank you sweetheart!😘❤️”

See the beautiful video below;