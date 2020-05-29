Uche Jombo Celebrates Her Son, Matthew On His 5th Birthday (Photos)

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Uche Jombo took to her social media page to celebrate her son, Matthew Chinedu Rodriguez as he turned five on Thursday.

The movie star shared an adorable throwback photo of her son as a newborn baby wrapped in white shawl while wearing a head warmer.

Jombo captioned the photo;

“#TBT to the day❤

This treasure from above stole my heart forever!

May 28 2015

#happybirthdaymatthew”

Taking to her Instagram story, she also shared photos of the young lad with his birthday cake.

See photos below: