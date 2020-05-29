Patoranking Appreciates Fans For Birthday Wishes, Prayers

Popular Nigerian singer, Patoranking, has shared his appreciation to his fans, followers, and well-wishers after his birthday celebration.

Taking to Twitter, the singer praised his fans and those who said one or two prayers for him as he clocked 30.

He also shared some photos of himself while saying his thank you to everyone who said some kind words and made prayers for him.

On Twitter, the singer wrote: “The Feeling was Special Yesterday.. God bless you guys for the prayers and messages…Big 30.”

See His Post Here: