Covid-19: Genevieve Nnaji Writes Healthcare Workers

Nollywood sweetheart, Genevieve Nnaji has shared some kind words to healthcare workers working tirelessly amidst the coronavirus.

The actress, on Twitter, shared these words as she also asked her fans and followers to tag any healthcare workers they know.

Miss Nnaji shared that, she, like many other people, are grateful for their bravery.

Sharing on Twitter, Genevieve wrote in part: “Thank you to all the frontline workers risking their lives to save ours. To every health and essential worker doing the most at this dire time, we are grateful to you for your courage and bravery…”

