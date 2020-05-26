When God Blesses You, Be Humble – Patoranking Advises

Popular Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeke Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, has come out to advise his fans on humility.

According to the ‘Alubarika” crooner, anyone who God blesses should be humble and also remember that pride goes before a fall.

He made the comment via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 26th May.

See what he tweeted below:

“When God Blesses You, Be humble And Remember Pride Goes before a fall.”