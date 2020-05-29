Unsupportive Fans: Melody Hassan Blasts Mercy Eke

Nigerian on-air-personality, Melody Hassan, has taken to social media to call out BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke.

Mercy had complained on a live video about how she needs fans who will always support her like they support Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, amongst others.

The OAP asked what Mercy has done for her fans apart from demanding for their support.

“What do u do for your fans asides from “demanding” for support? You never speak on issues that affect them, u think fans don’t need love or support too?”

See Post Here: