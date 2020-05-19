Patoranking Shares Cute Photo Of His Daughter, Wilmer

Popular musician, Patoranking recently shared an adorable photo of himself and his 2-year-old daughter, Wilmer on his Instagram page.

In the photo, the dotting dad could seen giving his daughter a peck on the cheek as she held a pacifier close to her mouth.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reggae and dancehall artiste expressed his love for his daughter as he wrote;

“I Love You Wilmer.”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer released a music album on May 24, 2019, which was named after his daughter, Wilmer.

See his post below: