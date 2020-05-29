No Plan To Downsize, Says Ondo State Govt

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has debunked rumours of downsizing the civil service in the state due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Akeredolu despite dwindling revenue occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, it does not want to add additional burden to its citizens.

Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, stated this on Friday.

He expressed that the finances of the state have been negatively affected just like every other state.

According to him: “No single state is insulated from the ravaging pandemic and its adverse economic effects.

“Revenue generation has to tow to the situation because only a productively engaged populace can earn revenue.

“It is natural for every segment of society to begin to prioritize its expenditure.”