Leaders Need To Start Respecting ‘Office Of The Citizens’, Says Melaye

Former lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district in the national assembly, Dino Melaye says the ‘office of the citizen’ is stronger and more powerful than the office of the president, governors and legislators.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle in Friday, he called on all leaders to start respecting the said office as they own the government.

He wrote: “The office of the CITIZEN is stronger and more powerful than the office of the President, Governors and Legislators. Government is not owned by those in government but the People. All Leaders must start respcting the office of the CITIZEN.”