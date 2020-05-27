Akeredolu Lifts Ban On Worship Centres In Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has lifted the ban on religious gatherings in the State.

The Governor on Wednesday announced that worship centres in the State will resume on Friday months after being shut down in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The religious activities, according to Governor Akeredolu, are to be guided and syndicated throughout the state.

Akeredolu said the religious activities were asked to resume after consultation with religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

The Ondo Governor noted that if guided religious worship is carefully managed, a casualty on account of such gatherings could be avoided.

Akeredolu said mosques are to hold only Friday Jumat services while churches would hold services on Sundays only

He warned religious leaders and administrators to ensure strict compliance with the social and physical distancing in the places of worship while water and soap must be provided at all entries into the centres or halls of worship.