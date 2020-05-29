Wike To Residents: Lockdown Will Return If…

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that he wouldn’t hesitate to lockdown the state if residents continued to disobey the safety rules of physical distancing and wearing of face masks designed to contain the virus.

The governor made this statement in aa statewide broadcast to mark the first year of his second term in office.

He decried the spread of the virus despite strict measures he put in place to contain it lamenting that 12 persons had so far died of COVID-19 in the state.

He also called on Rivers people no matter their political affiliation to join hands with his administration to build a stable and vibrant economy.