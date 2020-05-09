Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike Attacks FG Again

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has told the people of the State to hold the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government responsible if COVID-19 escalates in the State.

Wike said this in his statewide broadcast on Friday, adding that nobody should be surprised if the coronavirus cases in the State rise in the coming weeks with the way security agents are sabotaging the lockdown order.

Wike, however, reiterated that his administration was resolved and committed to remain strong and total.

He called on the residents of the state to see coronavirus as a matter of life and death by obeying the government’s directives to stay at home in order to protect themselves, their families and the state from the spread.