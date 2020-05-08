Wike Orders Task Force To Identify Hotels Defiling Lockdown For Demolition

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has ordered officials of the Local Government Task Force to identify hotels still in operation despite the lockdown order for demolition.

The state government had ordered a total lockdown in the state to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Governor Wike, while inaugurating the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Government Task Force at the Government House in Port Harcourt, gave them the order as well as beer parlours.

He said, “From tomorrow, move into any hotel that is operating, identify it and we will bring down the hotels.

“I have the political will. Those people who disobey will face the consequences.”

“Nobody should come from outside to compound our problems and import this invisible killer. We will not accept that”.

“We should not allow what is happening to continue, we don’t have the capacity to face it and there will be no support from any quarter,” he said.

The Governor informed members of the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Governments Task Force that they will be on the payroll of the State Government.