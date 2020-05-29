Omokri Blasts Buhari Over WhatsApp Stamp Duty

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Reno Omokri, President Buhari
Reno Omokri, President Buhari

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over reports that Nigerians are set to start paying tax on WhatsApp usage.

Reacting to the news via his official Twitter handle, Omokri advised him to sell off one of the presidential jets if he is so broke.

He wrote: “Dear @General @MBuhari, How can you ask Nigerians to pay a tax for using @Whatsapp? If you are so broke then sell your 10 Presidential jets and cancel the ₦37 billion budgeted to renovate NASS and $500 million to digitise @NTANewsNow.”

