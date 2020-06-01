Actress Chacha Eke Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate seven years of wedded bliss with her husband, Austin Faaniare.

The actress marked the special occasion on the photo-sharing app with lovely photos.

In the photos, the couple and their children wore matching outfits.

Chacha captioned one of the posts;

“7 years ago when Tino asked me to become his wife, I laughed so hard I thought he was kidding. Well, 7years and 3children later, I’m still laughing and he clearly wasn’t kidding😄😍” She wrote.

Read Also: BBNaija Star, Gifty Powers Drags Musicians Who Keep Many Boys In Their Houses